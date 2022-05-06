How Garry Marshall Helped Henry Winkler Prepare For Post-Fonz Fame

Henry Winkler was a lucky man. After he traveled to Hollywood to pursue his show business dreams, he landed a role on a series within a year. But, as it turns out, it was no ordinary role — it was Arthur Fonzarelli, aka “The Fonz,” on Happy Days, a show that would run for 11 seasons and made him a bona fide superstar. In the years since Happy Days signed off, he’s maintained a solid career as both an actor and a producer. And while the show itself may have made Winkler popular, the actor credits Happy Days creator/executive producer Garry Marshall with giving him the discipline to stay successful. (Click on the media bar below to hear Henry Winkler)