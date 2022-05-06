How Garry Marshall Helped Henry Winkler Prepare For Post-Fonz Fame

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Photograph by Merrick Morton/HBO

Henry Winkler was a lucky man. After he traveled to Hollywood to pursue his show business dreams, he landed a role on a series within a year. But, as it turns out, it was no ordinary role — it was Arthur Fonzarelli, aka “The Fonz,” on Happy Days, a show that would run for 11 seasons and made him a bona fide superstar. In the years since Happy Days signed off, he’s maintained a solid career as both an actor and a producer. And while the show itself may have made Winkler popular, the actor credits Happy Days creator/executive producer Garry Marshall with giving him the discipline to stay successful. (Click on the media bar below to hear Henry Winkler)

 

Winkler’s current series, Barry, airs Sunday nights on HBO and is currently streaming on HBO Max.

