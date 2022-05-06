Benedict Cumberbatch: Doctor Strange Is The Perfect Character For The MCU’s New Phase

While it appears that most of the Avengers-era heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been retired — at least for now — the saga of Doctor Stephen Strange feels like it’s just starting to kick into high gear. After playing a pivotal role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the character continues his story in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the enigmatic superhero, told us why he believes Doctor Strange is the perfect character to lead the MCU through its next phase. (Click on the media bar below to hear Benedict Cumberbatch)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in theaters.