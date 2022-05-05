‘Sonic’s’ Success Left Ben Schwartz Super Stoked

In Hollywood, movies based on video games have always been a pretty big gamble. Some — like the Tomb Raider movies — have done extraordinarily well at the box office, while many, many others have sunk without a trace. Fortunately for those who made them, the two Sonic the Hedgehog movies have fallen squarely in that first category, as the first film made nearly $150 million at U.S. theaters, while the sequel has already surpassed that mark after just three weeks. Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic in the films, told us he was overjoyed at the reception the first film enjoyed. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Schwartz)