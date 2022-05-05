‘Scott Pilgrim’ Stars Have All The Wright Memories

When Scott Pilgrim vs. the World opened in theaters back in 2010, its box-office grosses were roughly half of the film’s budget. In other words, it was a flop. However, the film has become a cult classic over the years and has earned a new life in home video and streaming. But even if the film had faded into obscurity, it still would have lived on in the hearts of Jason Schwartzman and Michael Cera, who will never forget the shoot with director Edgar Wright. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Schwartzman & Michael Cera)