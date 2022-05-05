As ‘Star Trek’s’ Newest Spock, Ethan Peck Honors The Character

Ethan Peck was originally hired to play one of television’s most iconic characters, Spock, for a season of Star Trek: Discovery, but what was originally supposed to be a one-season gig has turned into something more permanent, as the franchise has built a new show, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, around the story of Spock and another legendary Trek figure, Capt. Christopher Pike. When Peck originally was chosen for the role, he knew he was in for a challenge, following in the beloved shoes (and ears) of Leonard Nimoy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ethan Peck)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is currently streaming on Paramount+.