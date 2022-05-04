Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s Early Days With The Lakers Were Truly Magic

In making the new documentary, They Call Me Magic, Earvin “Magic” Johnson had the opportunity to relive and recall some of the most significant times of his life. And while his career had plenty of highlights, Johnson told us he really enjoyed reminiscing about the very beginning of his NBA career, because he says the times he shared with and lessons he learned from Los Angeles Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss have stayed with him and shaped him for the last 43 years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Earvin “Magic” Johnson)
They Call Me Magic is currently streaming on Apple TV+.