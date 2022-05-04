Anthony Anderson Loves That You Can Watch ‘Law’ In Any Order

Since the original show ran for 20 seasons, it’s not surprising that Law & Order featured more than 25 regulars in its cast over the years. Yet only two of them are back for the show’s revival: Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson. Anderson joined Law & Order in its 18th season as a junior detective with the NYPD. (Now, he’s been promoted to senior detective for the revival.) Having viewed the series and its spin-offs from both the inside and the outside, he thinks the strength of the franchise is that — even with the different shows, different seasons, and different cast members — audiences will always be able to understand and enjoy the episodes.)(Click on the media bar below to hear Anthony Anderson)
Law & Order airs Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC (followed by “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime”), and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.