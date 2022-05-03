Twenty Years Ago, Web-Based Work Was Difficult For Tobey Maguire

Though plenty of kids grew up with various incarnations of the Spider-Man character on their television screens in the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, it wasn’t until 2002 that Spidey made his way to the big screen. Tobey Maguire was given the honor and responsibility of bringing the character to life and, when he spoke to us about the film just prior to its premiere, he told us it was the most difficult job he’d ever taken. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tobey Maguire)
Spider-Man is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.