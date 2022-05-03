Stephen Curry Goes Four-Ward With ‘Holey Moley’

The way Stephen Curry sees it, Holey Moley is still on the front nine. Curry, who’s the resident club pro on the show (and an executive producer behind the scenes), says he feels like the show’s still gaining momentum as it goes into its fourth season on ABC. But as the show returns, Curry says the mini-golf competition is adding a few unexpected wrinkles — and characters — to the course this year. (Click on the media bar below to hear Stephen Curry)
Holey Moley airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.