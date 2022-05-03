Milo Ventimiglia Finds Real Sadness In ‘This Is Us’

It’s almost impossible to venture onto social media platforms on Wednesday mornings without seeing a friend’s post about how the latest episode of This Is Us resulted in a whole new batch of tears. It’s not surprising, since tugging at people’s heartstrings is one of the things the show does so incredibly well. Playing Jack Pearson, Milo Ventimiglia has helped to start the waterworks on many occasions during the show’s run, and he says that, to tell the story of a family realistically, you’ve got to have all kinds of moments, whether they’re happy or sad. (Click on the media bar below to hear Milo Ventimiglia)
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. Current season episodes are streaming on Peacock, while previous seasons are streaming on Hulu.