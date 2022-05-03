Apple TV+ Releases ‘Greatness Code’ Season 2 Trailer

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for season two of the Emmy Award-winning unscripted short form sports documentary series “Greatness Code,” revealing what truly drives the world’s greatest athletes to succeed. This season, Lindsey Vonn, Marcus Rashford, Russell Wilson, Leticia Bufoni, Scout Bassett, and Bubba Wallace pull back the curtain on a pivotal career moment when they touched greatness. Told through a stylized hybrid of live action and visual effects, “Greatness Code” premieres its second season globally on Friday, May 13 on Apple TV+.