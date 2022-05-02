Yeah, Baby! It’s Been A Groovy Quarter-Century For ‘Austin Powers’

On May 2, 1997, a low-budget comedy (just $16.5 million) entered theaters with few expectations. But it turned into a phenomenon. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery wasn’t a blockbuster at the box office — it crawled across the $50 million mark in the U.S. — but became a home video sensation. (The film’s VHS and DVD releases made another $44 million in 1998.) That led to two sequels, both of which made more than $200 million at the U.S. box office, and started a rumor mill about a fourth film that hasn’t stopped in the last 20 years. As the original film celebrates its 25th anniversary, we reach back into the archive and find the movie’s writer and star, Mike Myers, talking about how the character and the concept were born. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mike Myers)
After the smashing character became a smash hit, we spoke to Myers again, and he admitted that he was a bit surprised that Austin Powers became a pop culture icon. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mike Myers)