Want A ‘Wick’ Update? Keanu Reeves & Director Are In Their ‘4’ Tease Now

After a four-year break and a couple of COVID-related delays, the John Wick franchise will be back next year with its fourth installment. Shooting wrapped last fall on John Wick: Chapter 4, and with the film now in post-production, star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski have a pretty good idea of how it’s going to look. While they obviously don’t want to give away any spoilers, they did speak about what Chapter 4 will be like. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keanu Reeves & Keanu Reeves & Chad Stahelski)
John Wick 4 is scheduled to open in theaters on March 24, 2023.