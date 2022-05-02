How ‘That ’70s Show’ Changed Everything For Wilmer Valderrama

While That ’80s Show may have quickly gone the way of the Walkman in 2002, the team behind That ’70s Show is jumping ahead into That ’90s Show. But while the ’80s incarnation featured a completely unrelated group of characters, That ’90s Show will return to Point Place, Wisconsin, featuring nearly all of the original That ’70s Show cast members in either main or recurring roles. Wilmer Valderrama has confirmed that he’ll be returning for guest appearances on the new show. It will be a welcome reunion for him with executive producers Bonnie and Terry Turner, who he credits with teaching him lessons he’s carried with him throughout his career. (Click on the media bar below to hear Wilmer Valderrama)