From Billy’s Brain To Broadway: Billy Crystal’s Inspiration For ‘Mr. Saturday Night’

In 1992, Billy Crystal made his directorial debut with a film he co-wrote and also starred in, Mr. Saturday Night. The movie, about a stand-up comedian named Buddy Young Jr., didn’t fare very well at the box office, but it did manage to make a lasting impression. Thirty years later, Mr. Saturday Night is back … on Broadway! The new musical just officially opened at the Nederlander Theatre this week, with Crystal reprising the role he originated three decades ago. What inspired Crystal to come up with the character and the film? A while back he told us that his inspiration came from some of the comedians — and friends — that he watched as he was growing up. (Click on the media bar below to hear Billy Crystal)