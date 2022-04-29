Elisabeth Moss Saw Some Of Herself In The ‘Shining Girls’

Even while still appearing on The Handmaid’s Tale, Elisabeth Moss has a new series that’s now airing. Shining Girls is a thriller about a woman playing a cat-and-mouse game with a time-traveling serial killer. It’s based on a 2013 novel, and Moss not only stars in the series, but is also one of its executive producers and will direct some episodes, as well. Moss has obviously invested a lot of energy and effort into the show and the role, but has she also put some of herself into the role? Even though the character was well-defined in the novel, Moss says she still found ways to make the role feel more personal to her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elisabeth Moss)
Shining Girls is currently streaming on Apple TV+.