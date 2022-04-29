As Real-Life Friends, Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin Are Even Closer Than ‘Grace & Frankie’

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin first worked together in the 1980 film 9 to 5 and it was the start of a beautiful friendship that has endured for decades. Since 2015, they’ve been starring together on the Netflix show Grace & Frankie, which has capitalized on the chemistry inherent in the pair’s friendship in a way that a different pair of actresses surely could not duplicate. As the series winds down — the last batch of Season 6 episodes was just released for streaming — Fonda and Tomlin talked about the special bond they’ve forged over the course of four decades. (Click on the media to hear Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin)
The final episodes of Grace & Frankie are currently streaming on Netflix.