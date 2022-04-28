Miles Teller Couldn’t Refuse The Challenge Of ‘The Offer’s’ Al Ruddy

Last month, The Godfather celebrated the 50th anniversary of its release. Now, the story of the iconic, Oscar-winning film is being told in the form of a new series called The Offer, which traces the film’s history through the eyes of the producer who shepherded it through its development and production, Al Ruddy. Miles Teller stars in the series as Ruddy, and he thinks he had one of the more difficult jobs. While many of the other characters are based on well-known celebrities, Teller explained that he really didn’t have as much to work with when it came to Ruddy, but he tried to use that to his advantage. (Click on the media bar below to hear Miles Teller)