Let The ‘Madness’ Begin: Elizabeth Olsen Loves The Idea Of ‘Multiverse’ Stories

The idea of parallel universes is hardly new to the world of science fiction — you can go back to the original Star Trek series 55 years ago and see the idea broached in some of its episodes, or shows like Sliders or Fringe that were built upon the premise of parallel universes. But now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seized upon the idea in a big way. It played a large role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Benedict Cumberbatch, who appeared in that film as Doctor Strange, will explore it even further in the new film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Elizabeth Olsen also reprises her MCU role as Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch), and she thinks the new film makes great use of the multiverse concept to tell some really intriguing stories. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elizabeth Olsen)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6.