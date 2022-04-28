Kelli Giddish Sees The Impact Of ‘SVU’ On The Streets

The fact that the Law & Order shows feature plots that are “ripped from the headlines” means that the kinds of crimes featured on the show have happened to real people, and that’s one reason why these shows have been so successful — they address the kinds of fears that a lot of ordinary people have about crime. That’s especially true of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, since its episodes deal with sexually oriented offenses in which the victims are often women and children. Considering the World Health Organization estimates that one out of every three women has been a victim of violence, that means a lot of people are going to be personally touched by the stories they see on SVU. Kelli Giddish, who’s starred on the show since 2011, says she’s met a lot of “SVU” fans over the past 11 years, and many of them have thanked her and SVU” for what the show’s done. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelli Giddish)
Law & Order: SVU airs at 9/8c, part of the all-Law & Order NBC Thursday night lineup, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.