Vanessa Bayer Turned Her Darkest Time Into A Light Comedy

At first glimpse, the premise of Showtime’s new comedy, I Love That For You, seems too macabre to be true: A television host, scared of losing her job, tells one whopper of a lie to her bosses — that her childhood cancer has come back. But, as improbably dark as that seems for a comedy, it comes from real-life roots. The show’s star and co-creator, Vanessa Bayer, is a childhood cancer survivor herself, and explains why why she decided to come up with a concept that draws upon such a bleak experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vanessa Bayer)
I Love That For You airs Sunday nights on Showtime.