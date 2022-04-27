‘Legendary’ Season 3 Premiering May 19 on HBO Max

Season three of the Emmy(R)-nominated Max Original ballroom competition series LEGENDARY debuts with three episodes THURSDAY, MAY 19 on HBO Max. The ten-episode season continues with three episodes a week until the finale on June 9. Seasons one and two of the series are available to stream on HBO Max.
Multi award-winning actress and singer Keke Palmer joins MC/Host Dashaun Wesley, along with judges Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, and Law Roach this season to crown another “Legendary” house.
Bringing ballroom’s ever-influential culture to a global stage, LEGENDARY follows fabulously talented voguing houses as they ignite the runway at extravagant balls showcasing their skill, style, and stamina for a shot at the $100,000 grand prize.
Guest Judges: Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland, Leslie Jones, Anitta, Dominique Jackson, Bob The Drag Queen, among others.