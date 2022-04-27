Channing Tatum Loved Working With ‘Insanely Talented’ Daniel Radcliffe

It’s been more than a decade since the Harry Potter series finished its eight-film run, and since then, Daniel Radcliffe has done an admirable job of putting the role behind him to avoid getting typecast. He’s worked in all kinds of film genres — drama, comedy, horror, and sci-fi, to name a few — as well as doing live theater and the television comedy Miracle Workers. In his new film, The Lost City, he co-stars with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in a film that’s part romantic comedy and part action film. Tatum, who’s 10 years Radcliffe’s senior, says he’s been watching Radcliffe for 20 years and loved getting the chance to work with him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Channing Tatum)