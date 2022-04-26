‘Vacation’ Didn’t Really Feel Like Work For Anthony Michael Hall

While National Lampoon’s Vacation wasn’t the film debut of Anthony Michael Hall, it was certainly the role that got him noticed. The man who wrote Vacation was just getting ready to embark on a career as a director, and when he saw Hall’s performance in Vacation, John Hughes sought him out again and again and again, starting with Sixteen Candles. Those were great times for Hall, who was just 14 years old when Vacation was filmed. Speaking at a Vacation panel at Steel City Con, Hall reminisced about the time spent on set with Vacation’s crew and its star, Chevy Chase. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anthony Michael Hall)
National Lampoon’s Vacation is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.