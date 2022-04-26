Justin Hartley’s Enjoyed Kevin Pearson’s ‘This Is Us’ Growth Spurt

A lot can happen over the course of six years in somebody’s life — especially when that somebody is a TV character. But one of the amazing things about This Is Us is that the characters’ journeys, although certainly significant, have never felt forced or rushed. So when Justin Hartley thinks back on all of the personal growth that his character, Kevin Pearson, has achieved over the course of the series, he says he’s really proud of the stories he’s helped to tell and how realistic it’s all seemed to him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Justin Hartley)
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. Current season episodes are streaming on Peacock, while previous seasons are streaming on Hulu.