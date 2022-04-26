How Rami Malek Found His Inner Freddie Mercury For ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Others have tried to fill his shoes but there was only one Freddie Mercury. The late Queen singer was a force of nature on the stage, in the studio, and in his private life, and it took an incredible performance to come close to capturing Mercury’s true essence. That performance — by Rami Malek in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody — won Malek the Academy Award. When he signed on for the role, he knew it wouldn’t be easy, so he says he tried to break down the role into smaller pieces that he could understand more easily. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rami Malek)