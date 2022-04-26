Good Or Bad, There’s A Little Dylan McDermott In Every Role

How can Dylan McDermott go from playing a criminal on Law & Order: Organized Crime to playing an FBI Special Agent in FBI: Most Wanted? While it’s not quite as simple as flipping a switch from “bad” to “good,” McDermott told us he does have a trick that he uses: He finds the traits in each character that are most like his own and looks for ways to place pieces of himself into those characters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dylan McDermott)
