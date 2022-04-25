Why Tobey Maguire Loved Making ‘Spider-Man’ Movies With Sam Raimi

In Hollywood these days, you never say “never.” Nobody expected the stars of the previous Spider-Man franchise incarnations — Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — to put on their Spidey suits again, yet there they were, reprising their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home. So, at this point, there’s always the possibility (no matter how faint) that one or both of them could come back to the franchise in the future. Sam Raimi, who directed the Maguire era films, recently talked about how he would be open to making a fourth Spider-Man film in the future, though he was careful to point out that nothing’s currently in the works. But we’d bet that Maguire would be up for a reunion with Raimi; as he once told us, he thinks Raimi’s a master when it comes to making well-rounded movies. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tobey Maguire)
The Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies with Tobey Maguire are available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.