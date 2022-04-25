Want To Win ‘American Idol’? Easy … Just Surprise Luke Bryan!

So far, there have been 19 American Idol champions, and they’re currently in the process of looking for the 20th. With so many seasons to look back at, some aspiring contestants have undoubtedly tried to figure out a winning strategy. But, rather than look to the past, they might want to follow the advice of Idol judge Luke Bryan, who says the best way to win him over is to keep him on the edge of his seat. (click on the media bar below to hear Luke Bryan)
