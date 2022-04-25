Right Place, Right Time: Leonardo DiCaprio On Tarantino’s ‘Hollywood’ Success

Over the course of his career, Quentin Tarantino has been one of the most polarizing directors of his generation, but he’s also been one of the most successful. Of the 10 films he’s made, all but two have cracked the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office, a batting average almost any director would envy. His latest, 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, earned a worldwide take of nearly $375 million on its way to grabbing 10 Academy Award nominations (and winning two of them). Why was the film so well received, both critically and commercially? Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred in the film with Brad Pitt, thinks it was Tarantino’s unique take on life in Hollywood at a pivotal time in its history. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leonardo DiCaprio)