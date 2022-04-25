Kiefer Sutherland Saw ’24’s’ Greatness From The Very Start

Let’s face it: As long as Jack Bauer hasn’t died on-screen, there’s always a chance that another 24 revival could be in the works, and Kiefer Sutherland has recently hinted that he’d be open to coming back if the premise was right. And the show’s vast legion of fans would undoubtedly welcome the opportunity to see Sutherland back in action as Bauer. Many have been with the show from the very beginning, when it was already apparent that 24 was no ordinary show. Sutherland knew it, too — as he told us, he felt from the very beginning that all of the pieces had come together for something great. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kiefer Sutherland)