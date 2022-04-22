With ‘The Northman,’ Alexander Skarsgard Fulfills His Childhood Destiny

Growing up in Sweden, Alexander Skarsgard naturally became well-versed in tales from the Nordic lands. But since he’s been in the acting business, he’s had very few opportunities to bring those kinds of Nordic characters to life. That’s one of the reasons why he got involved in The Northman, both as an actor and a producer. Skarsgard told us that getting the chance to star in a movie that brought his childhood heroes to life was something he’d wanted to do for a long, long time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alexander Skarsgard)