Why Now’s The Time For A Magic Johnson Documentary

As one of the dominant forces in the NBA back in the 1980s, Earvin “Magic” Johnson was one of the most recognizable men on the planet. And then, when his career was (temporarily) cut short by an HIV-positive diagnosis, he became one of the most polarizing figures in the sports world. Three decades later, he’s still going strong as a businessman and sports executive, and there’s now a documentary about his life that has just premiered on Apple TV+. Why has it taken so long for this kind of documentary to be made? Johnson told us there have been plenty of opportunities in the past, but he’d been waiting for the right one and the right time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Magic Johnson)
They Call Me Magic is currently streaming on Apple TV+.