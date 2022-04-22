Melissa McCarthy Limited Comedy Series ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ Premiering June 15 On Netflix

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
God’s Favorite Idiot. (L to R) Ben Falcone as Clark Thompson, Melissa McCarthy as Amily Luck in episode 104 of God’s Favorite Idiot. Cr. Vince Valitutti/Netflix © 2022

Clark Thompson (Ben Falcone) is a mid-level tech support employee, who takes saunas with his dad, Gene (Kevin Dunn), pines after his co-worker Amily (Melissa McCarthy), and loves his cats. When he starts to glow, he begins to realize this isn’t an average day at the office and God has bigger plans for him. Clark can’t save mankind by himself, he must gather his flock of mismatched co-workers, his longtime crush Amily and angelic allies to outwit Satan herself (Leslie Bibb). Together, they’re just a bunch of average humans coming together for the greater good because, after all, you can’t save the world alone.

“God’s Favorite Idiot”  Premieres Wednesday, June 15 on Netflix

