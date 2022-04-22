Henry Winkler & Stephen Root’s Careers May Be ‘Barry’-d, But Not Buried

With 83 years’ worth of Hollywood experience between the two of them, Henry Winkler and Stephen Root are the elder statesman of the Barry set. It’s a distinction the two actors wear with pride. Root has spent most of his career as a character actor, while Winkler — after the Fonzie-mania of Happy Days — settled into a similar kind of career. These days, both men are in their seventies and show no signs of slowing down, and when we spoke to Winkler and Root, both expressed happiness and gratitude that their careers have continued to thrive at this stage of their lives. (Click on the media bar below to hear Henry Winkler & Stephen Root)
Barry airs Sunday nights on HBO and is currently streaming on HBO Max.