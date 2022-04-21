Jim Carrey Thinks ‘Sonic’ Movies Have Kept The Gamers Happy

Considering that the Sonic the Hedgehog character has been around for more than 20 years and sold more than 140 million video games, it’s safe to say he’s got a pretty large legion of fans. Because of that, the producers of the Sonic the Hedgehog films knew they’d have to walk a fine line, creating a look and a story that would not only make for a great movie, but also be appealing to that huge built-in fan base. Jim Carrey, who’s starred in both movies as Sonic’s nemesis, the evil Dr. Robotnik, says he thinks the creative team did a great job of walking that line in the first movie, and now that they’re on the second, he feels like Sonic’s gamer fans have been completely satisfied. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jim Carrey)