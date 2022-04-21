Jenna Dewan Feels Like She’s Doin’ Good Things For Dance

Having gotten her show business start as a dancer, and having broken out in the dance movie Step Up, Jenna Dewan certainly has the credentials to be a judge on a TV dance competition like Come Dance With Me. (She also spent a couple of seasons hosting another competition, World of Dance.) Her passion for dance remains undiminished after all these years, and she told us she feels extremely fortunate to be able to participate in shows that are keeping the art form alive and well in front of millions of TV viewers every week. (Click on the media bar to hear Jenna Dewan)
