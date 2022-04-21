‘Flight Attendant’ Writers Drove Kaley Cuoco Crazy … And She Loved It!

The first season of The Flight Attendant was one of 2020’s most talked-about TV series, and it was rewarded with nine Emmy Award nominations the following year. Kaley Cuoco was one of those nominees, both as a producer and as the show’s star. The role of Cassie was an unexpected one from Cuoco, who made her name in a pair of long-running sitcoms, 8 Simple Rules and The Big Bang Theory. The Flight Attendant revealed a completely new side of Cuoco as an actor, and she told us she was grateful that the show’s writers have given her some (literally) insanely good material to work with, both in the first season and the just-premiered second season. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kaley Cuoco)
The Flight Attendant is currently streaming on HBO Max.