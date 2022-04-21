Close-Up, Mads Mikkelsen Says Even The Sets Look ‘Fantastic’

There’s a lot of work that goes into creating a magical world. As anyone who’s watched the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies has seen, the wizarding world of J.K. Rowling’s books really comes alive on the screen with all kinds of details, from the obvious to the minute. Mads Mikkelsen got a first-time first-hand look at this world when he joined the cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and he says he was completely blown away by how all of the film’s sets were made to look so amazing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mads Mikkelsen)
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is now playing in theaters.