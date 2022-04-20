Why David Hyde Pierce Found His Inner Child In ‘Julia’

David Hyde Pierce has been earning plenty of praise for his co-starring role in the new HBO Max drama Julia, based on the life of renowned chef, author, and television personality Julia Child. Pierce plays Paul Child, who — while not as famous as his wife — lived a life that was every bit as interesting. He was a government employee who took assignments in several different countries, a photographer, an artist, a writer, and even a designer who famously constructed the home kitchen used as the setting for several of his wife’s TV shows. There were certainly plenty of reasons why Pierce would consider playing the role, and he told us the primary reason why he was so excited about joining the project. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Hyde Pierce)