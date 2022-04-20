‘The Challenge: All Stars Season 3’ Premiering May 11 On Paramount+

By Hollywood Outbreak
THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS Season 3 — T.J. Lavin host of THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS with the cast: (back row L-R) Nia, MJ, Syrus, LB, Mark, Nehemiah, Tyler, Yes, Darrell, Laterrian, Brad and Melinda (front row, L-R) Roni, Jordan, Kendal, Sylvia, Jennye, Kailah, Cynthia, Tina, Kellyanne, Veronica, Jonna, and Derrick in THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS season 3 streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Laura Barisonzi/MTV ENTERTAINMENT/Paramount+ ©2021 MTVE and CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved

Paramount+ announced a stacked lineup of legendary vets for the third season of THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS, which will premiere on Wednesday, May 11 with back-to-back episodes. For the first time ever, this all-new season requires past contestants to have qualified for or won a CHALLENGE final, featuring the franchise’s fiercest competitors from every era of the show. Internationally, THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS season three will premiere later this year on Paramount+ in all markets where the service is available

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions, THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS will reignite old rivalries and spark new ones as these power players navigate a series of grueling challenges and eliminations, along with some unexpected twists and turns from host T.J. Lavin, as they fight to earn the chance to run the Final and take home their share of $500,000. With so much on the line, this season’s All Stars are about to take the game to an all-new level.

Meet THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS season three contestants:

· Brad Fiorenza: 10 Challenges – 1 Win, 3 Finals / 1 All Stars

· Cynthia Roberts: 2 Challenges – 1 Win

· Darrell Taylor: 9 Challenges – 4 Wins / 2 All Stars – 2 Finals

· Derrick Kosinski: 10 Challenges – 3 Wins, 2 Finals

· Jemmye Carroll: 7 Challenges – 1 Final / 2 All Stars – 1 Final

· Jonna Mannion: 5 Challenges / 2 All Stars – 1 Win, 1 Final

· Jordan Wisely: 6 Challenges – 3 Wins, 1 Final

· Kailah Casillas: 5 Challenges – 1 Final

· KellyAnne Judd: 4 Challenges – 1 Final / 1 All Stars, 1 Final

· Kendal Sheppard: 1 Challenge – 1 Win / 2 All Stars

· Laterrian Wallace: 3 Challenges – 1 Final / 2 All Stars

· Mark Long: 6 Challenges – 2 Wins, 2 Finals / 1 All Stars – 1 Final

· Melinda Collins: 4 Challenges / 1 All Stars – 1 Final

· MJ Garrett: 3 Challenges – 1 Win / 1 All Stars – 1 Win

· Nehemiah Clark: 4 Challenges – 1 Win / 2 All Stars – 1 Final

· Nia Moore: 2 Challenges, 1 Final

· Roni Chance: 2 Challenges – 2 Wins

· Sylvia Elsrode: 3 Challenges – 1 Final

· Syrus Yarbrough: 5 Challenges – 1 Win, 1 Final / 1 All Stars

· Tina Bridges: 5 Challenges – 2 Finals / 1 All Stars

· Tyler Duckworth: 4 Challenges – 2 Wins / 1 All Stars

· Veronica Portillo: 11 Challenges – 3 Wins, 1 Final

· Wes Bergmann : 14 Challenges – 2 Wins, 3 Finals

· Yes Duffy: 3 Challenges – 1 Win / 1 All Stars – 1 Win

