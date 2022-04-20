Matt Reeves: Why Zoë Kravitz Was The Perfect Catwoman For ‘The Batman’

Zoë Kravitz has had plenty of experience in superhero movies, even if she wasn’t always on the screen. Of course, she starred as Angel Salvadore (and her alter-ego, Tempest) in X-Men: First Class, but she’s also voiced the character of Mary Jane Watson in the animated Spider-Man:Into the Spiderverse and, more significantly, the character of Selina Kyle (and Catwoman) in The Lego Batman Movie. So it comes as no surprise that she was considered for the same role in the latest live-action film to feature the Dark Knight, The Batman. Matt Reeves, who directed, co-wrote, and co-produced the film, talked to us about the process of casting Kravitz in the key role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Reeves)
The Batman is now playing in theaters and currently streaming on HBO Max.