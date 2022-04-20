How Christopher Lloyd Changed The ‘Future’ Of So Many Fans

It’s highly unlikely that Christopher Lloyd inspired a new generation of cab drivers with his portrayal of Jim Ignatowski on the series Taxi. But his role as Dr. Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future movies was a different story. Even though he was playing a highly eccentric scientist (and had hair that was even more outrageous than it was on Taxi), people saw in him a kind-hearted, well-meaning, and ultimately brilliant man. And, over the years, Lloyd told us he’s met plenty of fans who not only loved Doc Brown, but were inspired to pursue scientific careers because of him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christopher Lloyd)
The Back to the Future trilogy is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.