After 10 Years In ‘Chicago,’ Jason Beghe Reflects On Character’s Growth

Over the course of his career, Jason Beghe has appeared on dozens of television shows, and he’s played a recurring role on more than 20 of them. But none of those roles can even come close to Sgt. Hank Voight — he’s played the role on close to 200 episodes of television. Of course, he’s one of the leaders of Chicago P.D.’s ensemble cast, but he’s also appeared as Voight on three other Chicago shows and on Law & Order: SVU. Over the span of nearly 10 years since the character first appeared on Chicago Fire, Voight has grown and changed in plenty of ways. Beghe’s been pleased to see Voight evolve over the years, and he told us what he’s enjoyed most about those changes.
