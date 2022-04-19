The Surprising Synchronicity Of Chris Sullivan & His ‘This Is Us’ Character

THIS IS US -: Chris Sullivan as Toby — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

Though he wasn’t a Pearson at birth, Toby Damon has certainly become part of the family on This Is Us, starting out as Kate Pearson’s boyfriend, then husband. It’s a role Chris Sullivan has thoroughly enjoyed playing over the past six seasons. And, in a way, Sullivan says that his life and Toby’s have been very much the same. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Sullivan)

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. Current season episodes are streaming on Peacock, while previous seasons are streaming on Hulu.

