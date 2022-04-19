Nia Vardalos Celebrates A ‘Big Fat Greek’ Anniversary

Made on a budget of just $5 million, My Big Fat Greek Wedding turned into the most successful indie movie ever made, eventually grossing more than $241 million at the US box office and more than $368 million worldwide. The film’s star was also its writer, Nia Vardalos. As the film celebrates its 20th anniversary, Vardalos talks about how her autobiographical story turned from a stage play into a worldwide blockbuster film with an Oscar nomination for her screenplay. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nia Vardalos)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding is currently streaming on HBO Max and is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.