Dylan McDermott Told Dick Wolf ‘FBI’ Was The Job He Wanted Most

Dylan McDermott is trying to pull off the television equivalent of a high-wire act: He’s making the transition from playing a bad guy — a really bad guy — on one popular primetime drama (Law & Order: Organized Crime) to playing one of the good guys on another popular primetime drama (FBI: Most Wanted). It’s an opportunity he most likely wouldn’t have gotten had both shows not been produced by the same person, Dick Wolf. So, when his time on Organized Crime was coming to an end, McDermott says he sensed a great opportunity on FBI: Most Wanted and lobbied Wolf pretty hard to get the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dylan McDermott)
FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.