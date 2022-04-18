Playing Nicolas Cage Is ‘Trippy’ When You’re Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage didn’t have to do much research for the role he plays in The Unbearable Weight of MassiveTalent. After all, his character’s name is Nic Cage, and although the role’s been somewhat fictionalized, he’s essentially playing himself. While it might sound like an easier task than learning how to play somebody completely different, Cage told us it was actually a really strange experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicolas Cage)
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent opens in theaters this Friday.