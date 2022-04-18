HGTV Renews ‘Ugliest House In America’ For Season 2
HGTV has renewed popular series Ugliest House in America, starring actress, comedian and self-proclaimed home renovation enthusiast, Retta, for a new season. The expanded order ups the number of episodes from five to six, including five half-hours and a one-hour season finale. The series, which attracted nearly 11 million viewers to its freshman run, will once again follow Retta as she takes a summer road trip to tour properties nominated by homeowners who believe their place is one of the worst in the country. Ultimately, the “ugliest house” will get a stunning $150,000 renovation by HGTV star Alison Victoria. Season two is slated to premiere in July.
“Retta is hitting the road once again – this time to highlight vacation destinations – as she searches for ugly houses in paradise,” said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming & development, HGTV. “Ugliest House in America is packed with unexpected comments and amazing expressions. Retta brings so much levity to the series as she celebrates the ugly alongside the homeowners. Everyone loves a good laugh and this show is full of them.”
