‘American Song Contest’ Diversity Is The Difference For Kelly Clarkson

Ever since Kelly Clarkson won the first season of American Idol 20 years ago, the airwaves (and cable streams) have been flooded with all kinds of music-oriented competition shows. So now that Clarkson is hosting a new competition, American Song Contest, it’s certainly fair to ask how this show is different from the multitude of shows that preceded it. The answer, Clarkson told us, is simple: Because the contest features performers from all around the country, you’re going to see an incredible diversity in the styles and performances, and you’ll also have somebody local to root for. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelly Clarkson)
American Song Contest airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.